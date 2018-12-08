Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,066 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $46.96 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/assetmark-inc-grows-holdings-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.