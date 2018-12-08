Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (IBMH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 106,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period.

IBMH opened at $25.39 on Friday. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

