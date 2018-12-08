Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $38.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

