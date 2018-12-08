AstroNova Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

AstroNova has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AstroNova to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.07.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,507.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

