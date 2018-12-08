Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Director Sells $136,360.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,439,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,172,820 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,680,848,000 after buying an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,036,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,722,843,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,673,349 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,041,777,000 after buying an additional 195,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,895,000 after buying an additional 3,465,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

