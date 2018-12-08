Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.47.

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Autoliv by 140.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 75.6% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 101,306 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,212. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autoliv has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

