Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,242 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,162 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $174,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,971,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

ADP opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

