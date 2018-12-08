AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $21.10 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $21.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $21.15.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $975.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $850.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.74.

Shares of AZO opened at $870.16 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $894.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $63,373,093. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $120,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 435.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3,482.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $61,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.