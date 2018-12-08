AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) VP William T. Giles Sells 13,500 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP William T. Giles sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.11, for a total transaction of $11,746,485.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,973.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AZO stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.16. 394,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,585. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $894.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.00 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) VP William T. Giles Sells 13,500 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/autozone-inc-azo-vp-william-t-giles-sells-13500-shares.html.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.