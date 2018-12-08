AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.78 and last traded at $191.67, with a volume of 1461295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.88.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $257,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,453 shares of company stock worth $7,365,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/avalonbay-communities-avb-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-191-78.html.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.