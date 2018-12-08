AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $216.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

AVB opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $152.65 and a 1-year high of $191.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $257,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

