Aviance Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $278,896,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

