Aviva PLC Buys 29,367 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,689,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,865,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535,887 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,738,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,133,000 after acquiring an additional 475,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after acquiring an additional 866,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.53 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

