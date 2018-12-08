Aviva PLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

UHS stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $139.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

