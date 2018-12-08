Axa Sells 95,620 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,620 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 180.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $5,518,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,793,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.16 on Friday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

