Axa Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Axa trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Copart were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 27.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,739 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $36,885,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Copart by 1,018.6% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 668,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 609,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Copart by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,897,000 after acquiring an additional 551,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $21,676,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

