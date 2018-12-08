Axiom (AXIOM) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Axiom (CURRENCY:AXIOM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Axiom has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Axiom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axiom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axiom has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axiom alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011216 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00074325 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom Coin Profile

AXIOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2015. The official website for Axiom is axiomcrypto.org. Axiom’s official Twitter account is @AxiomCrypto.

Buying and Selling Axiom

Axiom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axiom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axiom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axiom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axiom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.