B. Riley Comments on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s FY2018 Earnings (CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.07. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

