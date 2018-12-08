B. Riley Comments on Shire PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (SHPG)

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shire in a report released on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Buck expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $15.15 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shire’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

Shares of SHPG stock opened at $172.75 on Thursday. Shire has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $182.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shire during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,338,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,032,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 4,642.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,296 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,720,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 400.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,040,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

