B3Coin (KB3) Market Capitalization Achieves $877,893.00

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, B3Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One B3Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. B3Coin has a market cap of $877,893.00 and $762.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.02001173 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007648 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000291 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001860 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001289 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 736,655,543 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

