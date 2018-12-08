Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 160,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 279,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.46).

In other Bacanora Lithium news, insider Derek Batorowski sold 25,000 shares of Bacanora Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £9,500 ($12,413.43).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bacanora Lithium (BCN) Shares Down 9.2%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/bacanora-lithium-bcn-shares-down-9-2.html.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 97,389 hectares located in northern Mexico; and the Magdalena Borates project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 16,503 hectares located in Sonora State in northern Mexico.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.