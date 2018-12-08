BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

