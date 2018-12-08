BAE Systems (BA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 690 at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised BAE Systems to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised BAE Systems to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 672.45 ($8.79).

BA opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.87) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a one year high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

In other news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

