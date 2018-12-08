BAE Systems (BA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 720 ($9.41). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 708 ($9.25) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 672.45 ($8.79).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 449.60 ($5.87) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total value of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

