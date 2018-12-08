Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of National HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 17.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 19.6% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other National HealthCare news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $426,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,159.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $150,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $578,456.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

