Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 73.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $201,731.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $182,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744,843 shares of company stock valued at $238,837,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Aegis raised their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Twitter stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

