Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,745 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $75.99 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

