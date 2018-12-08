Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $172.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.85 and a 52-week high of $209.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

