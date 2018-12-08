Bank of Montreal (BMO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,175,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 254.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 624,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,481,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 180.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 57,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,268,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

