Bank of Montreal (BMO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.753 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,796,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 279,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,434,000 after purchasing an additional 586,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,819,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,804,000 after purchasing an additional 321,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,370,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

