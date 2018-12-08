Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$92.71 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$92.32 and a 52-week high of C$109.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$6,220,831.76.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

