Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,529 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares in the company, valued at $772,115,336.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $32,277.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and have sold 183,321 shares worth $20,929,948. 53.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.79. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 29.67%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

