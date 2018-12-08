Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.38 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

BLDR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

