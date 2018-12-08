Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $182,673.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

