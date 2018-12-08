Barclays Lowers National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target to C$62.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.36.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$58.96 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$57.58 and a 52 week high of C$65.95.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total value of C$4,082,628.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,116.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

