Barclays Lowers Novartis (NVS) to Sell

Barclays lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Novartis from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $74.71 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.91.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. 2,925,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 964,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

