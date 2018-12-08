Barratt Developments (BTDPF) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

