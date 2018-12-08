Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.80 ($105.58).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €63.43 ($73.76) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

