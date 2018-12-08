BCE (BCE) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted BCE’s ranking:

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BCE (BCE) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/bce-bce-earning-very-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.