BCE Inc. (BCE) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.574 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

BCE has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 113.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,481. BCE has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

