Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stake Decreased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,649,000 after buying an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,580,000 after buying an additional 629,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $76,748,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Paul Isabella acquired 3,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

BECN opened at $33.00 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

