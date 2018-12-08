Beeks Financial Cloud Group (BKS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.29

Media stories about Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beeks Financial Cloud Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BKS stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.96 ($0.90).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

