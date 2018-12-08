Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stake Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bemis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bemis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bemis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

BMS stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/bemis-company-inc-bms-stake-decreased-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.