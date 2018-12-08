Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kenmare Resources (KMR)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMR. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

KMR stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.60).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

