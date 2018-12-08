Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Hypoport (HYQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €203.20 ($236.28).

ETR:HYQ opened at €152.60 ($177.44) on Wednesday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €83.60 ($97.21) and a 12 month high of €164.00 ($190.70).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

