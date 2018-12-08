Berkeley Group (BKG) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Hold”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,729 ($48.73) to GBX 3,873 ($50.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,579 ($46.77) to GBX 3,433 ($44.86) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,891.25 ($50.85).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,356 ($43.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,026,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a GBX 7.12 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total value of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59). Also, insider Peter Vernon bought 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.