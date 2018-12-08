Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of BRK.B stock opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $184.75 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.45 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

