Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,387,000 after buying an additional 116,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 323,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. 1,179,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

