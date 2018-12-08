BestChain Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (BEST)

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One BestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the dollar. BestChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008350 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00022203 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00288740 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00018363 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000775 BTC.

BestChain Profile

BEST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es. BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain.

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using US dollars.

