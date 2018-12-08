BidaskClub Downgrades Landec (LNDC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Landec stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Landec has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $402.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Landec’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landec by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

